Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 116,280.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $92.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

