Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $25.30. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 30,654 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after buying an additional 64,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 30.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.65.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

