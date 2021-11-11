Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magellan Health’s earnings. Magellan Health reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Health.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 623.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 4,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

MGLN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.69. The company had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,968. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.49. Magellan Health has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.11.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Health (MGLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.