Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Arena Pharmaceuticals makes up 4.2% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Amundi bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.65. 2,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $48,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,914.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

