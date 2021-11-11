Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,717 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 116,692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.51. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

