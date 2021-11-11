Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

CHKP stock opened at $117.30 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.95.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

