4NEW Reaches Market Capitalization of $57,411.77 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. 4NEW has a total market cap of $57,411.77 and $1,720.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00054904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00227244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00092434 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

