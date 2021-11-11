UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading 8% Lower This Week

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $349,095.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00054904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00227244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00092434 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

