SparkPoint (SRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.71 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $52.71 million and $1.35 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00054904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00227244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00092434 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,266,522,438 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

