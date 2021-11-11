Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DNAY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.41. 341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,522. Codex DNA has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $25.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Codex DNA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.