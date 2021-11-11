Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $550.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 328.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

