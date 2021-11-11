Walleye Capital LLC Buys 3,870 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth $79,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 104.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $124.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.90. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

