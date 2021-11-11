Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Avid Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.180-$1.260 EPS.
AVID traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,728. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. Avid Technology has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.16.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.
About Avid Technology
Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.
