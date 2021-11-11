Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Issues Earnings Results

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACHL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

