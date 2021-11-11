Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. LHC Group accounts for 2.3% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Cowen downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.54. 2,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,739. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.54. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

