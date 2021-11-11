Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Natera makes up 1.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Natera worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $1,148,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $4,077,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 10.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $9,676,488.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,263 shares of company stock valued at $25,897,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $110.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,799. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 105.60% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

