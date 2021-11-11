Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Square by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 70,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Square by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 929.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 535.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,160 shares of company stock worth $74,323,884 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

SQ opened at $227.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.01 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.90 and its 200-day moving average is $244.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.