Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 162,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Pioneer Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,730,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the second quarter worth $21,059,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the second quarter worth $9,924,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 8,821.3% during the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,007,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 996,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the second quarter worth $9,131,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACX opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

