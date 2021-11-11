Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in argenx by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $310.76 on Thursday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.72 and a 200-day moving average of $303.32.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -8.32 EPS for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

