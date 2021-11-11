Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,229 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.44% of QuinStreet worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in QuinStreet by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $885.49 million, a P/E ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

