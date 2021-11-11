Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

ONEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.36.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

