Menlo Advisors LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Menlo Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Twitter comprises 3.8% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 50.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.22. 190,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,528,838. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,152 shares of company stock worth $6,397,701. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

