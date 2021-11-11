Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 3,609 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Menlo Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Royce Value Trust worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,161,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at $941,000. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

NYSE RVT traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,501. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.