Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $729,000 Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alector by 819.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 845,333 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 77,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alector by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alector by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALEC traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,061. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,113,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

