American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Announces None Dividend of $4.00

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 4.00 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 43.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

AFG opened at $145.68 on Thursday. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,709. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

