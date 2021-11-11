Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after buying an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after buying an additional 4,454,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 602.0% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $42.45 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $8,654,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $144,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,923 shares of company stock valued at $26,633,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

