Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Continental Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Continental Resources to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.59.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

