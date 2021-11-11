Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 1,080 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,727,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 373,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,806,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,565,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $120,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,675 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,639. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $180.50 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $202.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of -97.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.71.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.67.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

