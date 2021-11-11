B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $151.70 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,685,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.3% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $151,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,477,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,794,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,675,723. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $388.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

