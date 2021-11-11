Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.5% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $368,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $18.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,936.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,012.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,832.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2,625.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.