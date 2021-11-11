296,000 Shares in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 296,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sientra by 0.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sientra by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sientra by 41.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sientra by 7.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Sientra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at $557,747.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

