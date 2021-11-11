Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) fell 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.82. 41,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,351,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCRB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $693.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,376 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

