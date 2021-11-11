The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.570-$2.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.670 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. 16,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,599. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The GEO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 108.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

