46,705 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $93.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 670.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.