250,000 Shares in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.89% of AF Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,285,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFAQ opened at $9.71 on Thursday. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

