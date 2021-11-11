Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,098 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Insulet by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Insulet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Insulet by 12.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $1,609,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $307.68 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $218.28 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.27.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

