Zacks Investment Management Has $1.67 Million Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 150.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.10. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.22%.

SFBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

