Woodline Partners LP Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.25% of Eargo worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Eargo by 126.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 466.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.75 million and a PE ratio of -6.13. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.70.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. Analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

