$19.60 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will post $19.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.30 million to $21.90 million. Capstone Green Energy posted sales of $20.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $74.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.99 million to $81.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $93.50 million, with estimates ranging from $78.19 million to $108.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 7,500 shares of Capstone Green Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,706 shares in the company, valued at $671,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,846 shares of company stock worth $40,543. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGRN stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $5.31. 3,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.41. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

