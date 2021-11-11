Zacks Investment Management Acquires 520 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Catalent by 45,023.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,153 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 9.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470,900 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $36,959,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after acquiring an additional 335,336 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 89.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 562,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,193,000 after acquiring an additional 265,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $123.66 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.87 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.89.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $108,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

