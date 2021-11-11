National Pension Service Has $3.16 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,398,000 after buying an additional 133,308 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 115,543.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 226.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 185,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 128,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.98 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

