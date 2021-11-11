Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Bank of America

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target dropped by Bank of America from $80.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BYND. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $16.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 205,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,834. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.93 and its 200 day moving average is $121.85. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 51.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

