Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 422,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,757,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after purchasing an additional 607,863 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

