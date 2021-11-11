Zacks Investment Management Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth $1,330,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 159,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $25.96 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

