Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.90. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

