Zacks Investment Management Acquires 4,653 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,834,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,427,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,991,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,060,000 after acquiring an additional 264,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 37,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of EWU stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $34.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.