The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Increased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,625,000 after purchasing an additional 208,637 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 24.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $7,777,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.59.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

