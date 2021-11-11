Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter worth approximately $16,713,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,390,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ingredion by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,523,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 3.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $100.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average of $91.69. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.69 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

