22,083 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,083 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after buying an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after buying an additional 254,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Everbridge by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 332,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Everbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,138,000 after buying an additional 124,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVBG opened at $138.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.26. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.23 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $426,412.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,644 shares of company stock worth $3,704,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

