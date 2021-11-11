Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 714 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 155.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,873,000 after buying an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $701.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $734.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $725.44. The company has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $806.75.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

